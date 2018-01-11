Bigg Boss 11: This compilation of Akash Dadlani’s raps on Salman Khan’s show will make you wish he wasn’t evicted

In a shocking midnight eviction, Akash Dadlani bid farewell to Bigg Boss 11. After reaching the top 5 with Puneesh Sharma, he got evicted since he got the least number of votes. A lot of people are not really happy with this since they took a liking to Akash. Though the evicted contestant was quite likeable there were certain times you would really not want to watch him because of his behaviour towards contestants. Colors recently posted a compilation of all of his raps and it will really make you regret that he was evicted from the show. Akash will now be prepping for his finale performance and we’re really eager to see it.

After the task where Akash was betrayed by almost all the contestants, he got detached from people. He was pretty upset and emotional about being betrayed by his own best friend. Even Puneesh Sharma did not help him become a captain in the house. But Akash’s journey has definitely been quite entertaining. He has even managed to impress quite a few celebrities in the house. Though the video has only all the good moments that Akash spent in the house. He has stirred quite a lot of controversies inside the house with every other contestant. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan gets trolled for supporting Akash Dadlani after he gets a firing from Shilpa Shinde)

Akash was known for making people uncomfortable with his flirtatious, touchy ways and in fact, Shilpa Shinde even asked him to stay away from her. Before he got evicted, Puneesh advised him to not get out with a molestation charge on his head. Akash even riled Vikas Gupta up in the jail and it ended up in a brawl. But you must check out this compilation of all of his rap songs right here.

Akash Dadlani has experienced friendships, fights, drama and emotional breakdowns! Watch this true entertainer’s amazing #BB11 journey. #BB11Rewind pic.twitter.com/JXfYBcAEuE — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 9, 2018

Akash’s tantrums were one of the things that entertained the audience more than his raps. He even performed for Salman Khan a couple of times during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.