Bigg Boss 11: This is what Vikas Gupta would choose over the winning trophy in the finale – watch video

The competition gets tougher with every week and every contestant in the Bigg Boss 11 house. With the finale just a couple of weeks ahead, contestants are already contemplating what they’ll do at the finale. In a conversation with Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani, Vikas confesses that if it comes to choosing between competing with Shilpa – Hina and taking home a certain amount of money, he will pick the money. He says that he doesn’t stand a chance to win the show if he has to compete with Hina and Shilpa which is why he will choose the money and leave the show. Akash then adds that Vikas will have to compete with him first before he can get to the money.

Well, this is something that has happened in all seasons of the show. Last year, Manu Punjabi took the money and left the show since he didn’t want to take a chance and wanted Manveer Gurjar to win. Well, Vikas is quite prepared for everything that he might have to face in the coming weeks. Seems like he has already made the choice about how he wants to leave the show. To be fair, Shilpa and Hina do have a huge fan base. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi mimics Shilpa Shinde and her reaction is EPIC – watch video)

Check out this video of Vikas making a choice right here.

#VikasGupta Knows Who will win the show #BB11 【Like every year just before d finale a lucrative amount will offer to d finalists n they had to chose either to stay in the game or walk away with money】#Vikas Said he’ll take the money suitcase and walk out from #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/DgUKBy8Eyz — The Khabari (@BiggBossRtweets) December 28, 2017

It does seem like a smart choice to make but there is a tiny glitch. As far as we remember, the contestants lost out on the prize money during a task and never got a chance to earn it back. We’re guessing the contestants will have a task where they will get a chance to earn all the money back in the upcoming weeks. What are your thoughts on Vikas’ game plan about the finale though? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.