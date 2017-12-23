Bigg Boss 11: This throwback video of Hina Khan receiving an award from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is going viral

Hina Khan has played Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 years before saying good bye to the show and moving on to reality TV. She managed to enter the hearts and the homes of millions of Indians with her 8 year long run of the popular soap opera. She is currently, without a doubt, the most controversial contestant on Bigg Boss 11. But her loyal legion of fans has got her back. No wonder she has survived so far on the show. Another proof of love for her by her fans is the videos, picture collages that they keep on making and sharing on social media. One big fan dug out a two year old video where the actress received an honorary award for her popularity. And presenting this award to her are none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol – only the most popular on-scree pair in the Hindi film industry.

The short clip which is going viral now features Hina bowing to SRK and Kajol as they present the award to her. Check out the clip here:

Hina Khan has been declared as the captain of the house for the next week, which means she is safe from the next eviction process. Tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar will see a change in voting format as viewers will have to vote for their favourite contestants LIVE as the show goes on. And the decision to evict a contestant will be made live. Hina Khan is definitely in the running for the winner’s trophy. All she has to do is survive one last week and she’d make it to the finals.