Bigg Boss 11: This VIRAL audition video will reveal why Puneesh Sharma is in the top five

Bigg Boss 11 has thrown many surprises. The biggest one has been the top five contestants this year. Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani are in the finale week with Luv Tyagi being eliminated. The audition video of Puneesh Sharma has gone viral as well. We know that he won a show called Sarkar Ki Duniya years back and earned a crore of rupees as well. In the clip, Puneesh says he is the owner of Delhi’s most happening club and his fan following is huge. He says that fans will still remember him from his earlier show and he does see himself as a finalist on Bigg Boss 11. The man from Delhi says that he is in the construction business and the club is just a small business for him. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 5th January 2018 LIVE Updates: Puneesh Sharma says Vikas Gupta won’t be eliminated)

Well, Puneesh says he is highly popular with the crowd that comes to the club. In the clip, he describes himself as a Khula Saand. Well, that has somewhat changed now as he is madly in love with eliminated contestant Bandgi Kalra. He says he has the money but wants a little more fame in his life. Well, Bigg Boss 11 has surely done that for him. We also get a glimpse into his rich lifestyle that includes yacht parties and all that jazz. He says he is confident about enjoying a long run on the controversial reality show.

On the show, Puneesh has formed a bond with Akash Dadlani. The two were seen enjoying a dip in the jacuzzi yesterday when the other contestants went to the mall. He is also friendly with Vikas Gupta. Lately, there has been a strong bonding with Shilpa Shinde as well. he apologised after she cried post his statement that she differentiated between commoners and celebs. Puneesh told everyone during the museum task that Shilpa Shinde was like his elder sister. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….