Bigg Boss 11: This Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor calls Akash Dadlani a Tapeworm

You will have to guess a bit wildly to get this name right. Let us help you hear. So this gentleman played one of the many characters in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It was a prominent character though and over the years have undergone a lot of changes. He is also one of the timid characters and once dated Mihika in the show. Fine, we will give you one more hint. He was part of one of the four people in Remix, the show which shaped adulthood of many in India. Yes, you got it now! Raj Singh Arora has finally watched Bigg Boss 11 and his review of the show might just make you chuckle. That’s because in his review he called Akash Dadlani a tapeworm!

Raj writes, “Caught #BiggBoss11 tdy. Hiten was my Fav, Vikas my friend, Have no issues with the women Shilpa, Arshi & Heena they are fun. Luv & Puneesh am Indifferent towards! Priyank don’t Understand.The Only person I can’t stand is Akash Dadlani he is like a Tapeworm wiggling in that House!” We bet you won’t be able to hold back that chuckle. He found the women in the house to be fun and obviously has a soft spot for Vikas ‘coz he is a friend. But Akash got a really extreme reaction from him. Check out the tweet right here…

For those who aren’t aware of what Tapeworm is, let us elaborate it here. So it’s a kind of a worm that gets inside your system if you eat badly cooked or contaminated pork. Those who have attended science classes in school might remember this because it was part of the syllabus. But Raj using it in Akash’s context seems a little too drastic. Don’t you agree?