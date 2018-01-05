Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi gang up against Hina Khan – watch video

It’s against everyone in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. The contestants will debate as to why a certain contestant is not fit to be in the finale and the person in question will have to defend himself/ herself. Hina Khan goes first and everyone in the house tells her why she doesn’t deserve to be a finalist. Akash Dadlani tells her that she mends her own rules during tasks and plays a very dirty game in the house. Shilpa Shinde tells her that comes across as very aggressive during arguments. Vikas Gupta tells her that even though she does all the tasks right, she hardly ever gets involved with people in the house.

He tells her that she never makes an effort to talk to anyone in the house and is just lying on her bed the entire time to which she says that he does the same. Vikas tells her that if he is unwell, he will lie down to which she says that he is unwell all the time. That’s when Luv Tyagi interferes and says that 90% of the times, Hina is just lazying around on the bed without doing anything. Coming from Luv, Hina is going to be really upset since the two were good friends throughout the season. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan is best at cleaning toilets, says Arshi Khan in this exclusive chat)

Watch the video right here.

Seems like Hina has spoken on behalf of all the other contestants. Most of them have had a problem with Vikas falling sick all the time during and before tasks. Shilpa and Puneesh were even discussing it the other day about how Vikas falls sick very conveniently. Hina has even told Vikas off for having a weak immunity and she advised him to improve his immunity by opting for a healthy lifestyle. Well, Vikas brushed it off by saying that ‘usko nazar lag gayi’. Coming back to Luv and Vikas ganging up against Hina, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.