Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma FIGHT IT OUT for captaincy – who’s your pick?

Vikas Gupta is probably the only Bigg Boss 11 contestant who is playing the game with his mind. He knows he has an image to maintain and he needs to get into the good books of both the teams inside the house. He is diplomatic in taking sides but always makes sense. He was the only person during the previous luxury budget task who showed some humanity. Shilpa Shinde might not be the most loved contestant in the house right now but she is surely the most loved in the country. It’s that time of the week now when housemates have to choose two names who will fight for captaincy next week.

Since no decision in the house is made without a heated argument, housemates start fighting over Vikas and Shilpa. Hina Khan then announces that Priyank Sharma is definitely one of the contenders for captaincy and leaves it up to the housemates to choose between Vikas and Shilpa. Though Shilpa keeps stressing that she doesn’t want to be the captain. She keeps saying that she doesn’t want to be the captain and asks everyone to vote for Vikas. And the next captaincy task is going to be one ice-breaker and really fun to watch. Well, hopefully. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde suffers a wardrobe malfunction, Vikas Gupta comes to her rescue – watch video)

Check out this video right here.

Gharwalein kise banayenge captaincy ke davedar? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/xJTvGrUuUM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 1, 2017

Since Vikas and Priyank made up in last night’s episode, we’re guessing that this captaincy task is going to be super fun. Vikas and Priyank will be the DJs of the evening and everyone who supports whichever contender will have to keep dancing on the podium till the music stops. It sounds like one task that will hopefully not involve contestants fighting with each other or being mean to each other.

We really hope this is one entertaining task. But coming back to the captaincy, who do you think deserves to be the captain, Vikas or Priyank? Vikas got a chance to be the captain once but it will be a new role for Priyank in the house. Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.