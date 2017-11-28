Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde all set to get MARRIED on Salman Khan’s show?

Who would have thought that Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, who got into a heated argument with each other right in front of Salman Khan on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 11, will go on to become friends after entering the house. Their respective fans were more than happy when they decided to let the bygones be bygones. So much that #ShiKas (amalgamation of Vikas and Shilpa) started trending on Twitter. So delighted were some of the fans that they wanted Shilpa and Vikas to marry each other. And looks like their wishes are going to come true after all. Yep! Shilpa and Vikas are all set to take the saat pheras inside the house.

Now before you get your thoughts running rampant, let us tell you that this wedding will be a part of a task. A source close to Vikas has EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us that the creative team of Bigg Boss 11 has planned a task wherein there will be a mock wedding between Shilpa and Vikas. The other housemates will be divided in two teams and they will play the family members of the two.

“Now that Vikas and Shilpa are friends, the makers are planning to take full advantage of this, and as a result a task will take place in the month of December where Shilpa and Vikas will exchange the wedding vows, while the housemates will pretend to be the family members of the two,” reveals the source. So if everything does go according to the plan, this task will be the most interesting one of this season. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Here’s what Vikas Gupta will launch once he’s out of the house

For those of you who don’t know, Vikas and Shilpa share a controversial history. Shilpa played the character of Angoori Bhabhi on &TV’s popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, which is produced by Vikas along with Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Kohli. However, in 2016 she decided to quit the show and alleged the producers of mentally torturing her. A LOT was said and written after Shilpa called it quits.

The animosity between Shilpa and Vikas ended only few weeks back when they both decided to sort out their differences inside the house and took a step to a new friendship.