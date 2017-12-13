Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta compares Shilpa Shinde to Preity Zinta, calls her an ageless beauty – watch video!

There are many who are talking about how beautiful Shilpa Shinde is looking on Bigg Boss 11. There is no doubt that she is a natural beauty. Unlike Hina Khan, Shilpa does not wear makeup inside the house on a regular basis. Nor is she very particular about her clothes. Shilpa only dresses up for Weekend Ka Vaar. That is the only day when she wears something fancy and does a bit of makeup, which is only kohl and lipstick on most days. Shilpa has found fans of her good looks in Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan. Yes, even Begum of Bhopal finds her pretty! (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Here’s how Priyank Sharma single-handedly destroyed his friendship with Vikas Gupta)

In a discussion in the living space, the three are talking about Shilpa. Priyank says he compliments her whenever he thinks she is looking pretty. Vikas Gupta says she is blessed with inherently good looks that have not diminished with the passage of time. He says khuda ne unko nawaza hai. The TV producer says her weight and looks have remained the same since past 10-12 years. Arshi also says that she is extremely gorgeous and does not look more than 30! She also says that Shilpa’s vanity will increase if she hears such praises. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 12th December 2017 Episode 73 LIVE Updates: Akash Dadlani vows to take revenge on Vikas Gupta)

A MUST WATCH VIDEO, where #PriyankSharma #VikasGupta & #ArshiKhan were stunned by Shilpa Shinde’s beauty. They praised her a lot & watch it to know more. She is actually the most gorgeous lady, so stunning and elegant.#ShilpaShinde #bb11 #BiggBoss11 @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/QwBrkKPPrX — 💕Beats 🇨🇦 Shilpa’s Army (@fan_bb11) December 11, 2017

Needless to say, Shilpa’s fans are pleased as a punch on seeing this. The woman who took charge of the kitchen made more than 5,000 rotis on the show has won hearts. In fact, all the parents thanked Shilpa for taking care of their kids (Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma) on the reality show. The actress had been out of work ever since she exited her show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain after a massive fall-out with the producers and channel. Vikas was the channel head at that point. They fought for the first 10 days but their relationship improved thereafter. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….