Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta describes his first encounter with sex education to Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma

Vikas Gupta has been quite candid about some incidents of his life on Bigg Boss 11. In fact, the housemates do share details/anecdotes from each other families in the unseen videos. In one such undekha footage from Voot.com, we hear Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta talking about their school principals. Luv says as a kid, he was pretty mischievous and had cut off a girl’s tresses in the art class. She went and complained to the principal who came and slapped Luv quite a few times. The young man says he never thought she would go and actually complain. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan was not nominated despite discussing nominations, reveals Arshi Khan; watch video)

On the other hand, Vikas Gupta says he was a really good student and would get double promotions. He spent his childhood in a boarding school and watching films was a luxury. On a vacation, when other kids had gone home, his parents did not come to take him. His principal decided to take him to her place. It seems her daughter who was slightly elder to Vikas was also there. They watched an English movie together and in the night when they were discussing the film, they ended up kissing. While they were in the act, the principal walked in with sandwiches. Later, in the evening she gave them a sex education lecture. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta reveals one of his most AWKWARD experiences while watching porn; watch video )

Vikas, says he was shocked as he never expected that an elder would actually sit down and talk about such things. He says he was shocked and embarrassed about what had happened. He thought he would be expelled from school. Post that, he says he never looked at the girl in fright and embarrassment. Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani are pretty intrigued by the tale. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…