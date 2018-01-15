Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta is planning his next and Priyank Sharma is definitely a part of it

Vikas Gupta’s exit from Bigg Boss made many cry in outrage. Many were rooting for him and then suddenly, he was shown the door. It obviously hurt his fans that he got ousted on the grand finale, so close to lifting the trophy. Well, the show must go on and Gupta already has a plan about life after Bigg Boss 11. That includes Priyank Sharma as well.

Vikas Gupta, one of the four finalists of Bigg Boss 11, ended up being the second runner up at the grand finale. Vikas Gupta, who’s previously been behind the camera being a successful TV producer, was under the scrutiny of the cameras 24X7 for more than three months in the show. During his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Vikas Gupta’s relationship with Priyank Sharma went through a lot of ups and downs.From being friends-to-enemies-to-friends again, the duo has seen a lot. Now that the show has come to an end and all the contestants are back to the real world, here’s some exciting piece of news. Turn out that Vikas Gupta is all set to produce a web series with Priyank Sharma for Ekta Kapoor’s digital platform ALT Balaji. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Priyank Sharma supports Vikas Gupta over Hina Khan and Salman Khan calls him ‘bewafa’)

How do we know this? Well, Vikas himself told dna about the same during an Exclusive interview with our reporter right after the Bigg Boss grand finale. So, those of you who thought Priyank and Vikas may not work together, there you have the answer!