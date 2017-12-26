Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta reveals one of his most AWKWARD experiences while watching porn – watch video

If you think that people inside the Bigg Boss house are always arguing, then that’s not the case. Whenever they are not getting into a war of words with each other, they discuss some interesting stories about their lives with each other. For example Vikas Gupta revealed one of his most awkward experiences while watching porn in a cyber cafe. In an unseen video that is published on Voot earlier today, we see Vikas in conversation with the boys – Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma in the garden area of the house. He recalls that time when cyber cafes were a rage and how the youngsters would bunk their school and colleges and go there and surf on the internet.

Vikas tells them that he too was one of those people, who skipped his school, but he made sure to inform his mom about it. And his mom gave him twenty rupees too. Well, Vikas is definitely lucky when it comes to that. Anyway, so as the conversation continues, Vikas tells them that he went with his friends to watch porn in of the cyber cafes (so relatable), and it is during this, there was another couple, who was making out in another cabin. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Will Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan offend the padosis instead of making them laugh? Watch video and find out

But what Vikas and his friends did next will surprise you. They decided to ignore the porn that was going on their computer screen and kept watching this couple sneakily. Not just that, they followed the couple to find out about their schools. This was taking it another level, no?

