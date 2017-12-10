Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta-Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma-Luv Tyagi – whose friendship looks genuine? Vote!

Relationships change inside the Bigg Boss house with every passing day. People who are friends today might want to kill each other tomorrow. This year too we saw some changing rapports on the show. The most surprising one was between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. The two started off the season with an argument. Remember how they got into a tussle of words right in front of Salman Khan on the premiere episode? And of course, they made each others’ life a living hell inside the house. Who would have thought that these two will ever become friends? So naturally we were surprised when they decided to let the bygones be bygones and take a step towards new friendship.

Ever since their patch-up, they have been by each others’ side, no matter what, be it during the nominations or during their respective arguments with others. Because of their friendship, they had to let go off their friends, especially Shilpa as Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani didn’t like it that she is friends with Vikas. But it’s good to see that Shilpa and Vikas haven’t had any arguments. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan is venomous, say fans after she disrespects Shilpa Shinde’s mother

And then there is the trio of Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi. Nothing was a gameplan there. All three of them became friends naturally and became close to each other with every passing day. Not that there haven’t been any ups and downs in their bond. Hina was upset with Priyank recently when he said that she is insecure. And Luv and Priyank got into a massive argument during a task recently. Despite that, they didn’t leave each other’s side.

Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan too have a good rapport. And it grew stronger when they both went against Shilpa. Right now, Akash and Arshi might be fighting, but we know it’s temporary as they will be good friends once again in a few days.

So whose friendship do you think is genuine? Take our poll and let us know. And as always keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.