Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta’s brother Siddharth Gupta SLAMS Priyank Sharma for involving their mother in the task

Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta’s rapport is getting toxic with every passing day. We never thought that these two, who were quite thick from many years will get into massive fights when they will be under on roof. But then it’s Bigg Boss, you see. Relationships change inside that house with every passing day. And the recent luxury budget task made it worse. The housemates were divided into two teams, in which one team played the robots, while the job of the opposite team members was to get a specified reaction from these robots, who had to mask their emotions. It is during this, Vikas made some personal attacks on Priyank and told him that he uses girls to get ahead on every show.

When the tables turned for the second leg of the task, Priyank wore a bikini and called Vikas “guchpoo” something that Vikas and his mother call each other, in order to make him laugh. This didn’t go down well with Vikas, who lashed out at Priyank for involving his mother in the task despite knowing about it. And now Vikas’s brother and actor, Siddharth Gupta too has slammed Priyank. Although he has pointed out his brother’s faults too, but Siddharth is utterly disappointed with Priyank. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: “Bahut chaalu cheez hai Vikas Gupta,” says a deeply hurt Shilpa Shinde

Check out his post right here:

As Siddharth rightly points out, Vikas and Priyank both crossed the line in the task. And looking at the aftermath, we are not sure, if the bond between Vikas and Priyank will ever be the same even if they come out of the house. What are your thoughts? Who do you think is at fault this time? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.