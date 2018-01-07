Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta’s brother Siddharth responds to allegations of getting paid fans

Bigg Boss season 11 is full of controversies. The latest buzz that is doing the rounds on internet is Vikas Gupta‘s brother Siddharth paying his fans to vote for Vikas. Vikas, who came to the show as a celebrity was not a familiar name till he entered the house. His cute bickering with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde and sometimes his emotional breakdowns made him a known and entertaining contestant of the season. Vikas, who is better known as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11 has been through lot of ups and downs. Now, his brother is facing allegations that he paid Vikas’ fans to vote for him. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan mimics the Maharashtrian accent of Shilpa Shinde’s fans; watch video!)

Recently, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi, Vikas were taken to InOrbit Mall, Vashi, Mumbai for a live voting task. Thousands of fans reached the spot. The crowd went crazy with cheering and applause. While Luv got the least vote, others got secured. When this task ended a tweet created a furore soon. RochelleFanclub took to Twitter to claim that Vikas’ brother allegedly “offered money to 25-25 students to cheer for Vikas at the mall.” The user then requested Colors and Bigg Boss team “to look into this matter and take necessary action.” Oh My God! What a heinous allegation. Siddharth could not stay calm on this matter and said to News18, “There are some fans who cooked up this story. The funny thing is that they are saying that I went with two AC buses and gave 5K per head to students and it’s really funny because I’m in Dubai. And the way they have portrayed the story that strict action should be taken against us, it sounds so genuine. That’s why I reacted to it as I felt it was a little way too much. I have not paid a single penny to any PR. There’s no online PR for Vikas. People have approached me but I didn’t see the point because first of all he was not getting nominated only.” This is interesting, isn’t it?

I request @ColorsTV @BiggBoss team to look into this matter n take necessary action.Kindly contact me I have all the proofs against the “paid fans”of @lostboy54 This is shameful.Such influential n rich people can buy “paid fans” and votes anytime. @rajcheerfull @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/Z8kwatuGub — Rochelle Rao FanClub (#ShilpaShindeFTW)💥 (@RochelleFanClub) January 5, 2018

