Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta’s mom calls him her hero and gives a flying kiss to Arshi Khan – watch video!

Bigg Boss 11 is all set to give us an emotionally loaded episode tonight. Vikas Gupta's mom has entered the house as part of the freeze task. He will not be able to react for a long time as he will be told to Freeze. His mom will hug him and say that she did not know that he was such a nice person. Vikas will be flooded with tears. We must say that Mrs Gupta is looking lovely in that pink and white sari. The lady will be overwhelmed and talk about how Vikas survived in the house after the torture of the first few weeks.

His mom will state that he is her hero and that he has given her everything she longed for in life. She says I have no wishes post this. Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma will break down in tears seeing all this. Vikas' mom will give a flying kiss to his best friend, Arshi Khan. Shilpa Shinde will be quietly observing this. We saw during the secret confession task how Vikas said he held himself responsible for the divorce between his parents. He said that he felt that his mom did not get enough freedom in that relationship.

Vikas Gupta who hails from Dehradun, left his hometown for Delhi after schooling. He did not complete college but took up a job in a call centre. He began his career in Mumbai as a visual artiste before graduating to being a creative producer. He is the youngest channel head of MTV ever.