Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan tells the nominated housemates to count their votes and its nerve-wracking – watch video!

It is time for Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 11. Salman Khan is looking damn dapper today as he takes the stage in denims and a leather jacket. We will see the four nominated contestants Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi taking centrestage. The quartet went to Vashi’s InOrbit Mall on Thursday where a live voting procedure was conducted. Salman Bhai will tell them to count the votes they have got as part of the process. It will be a totally nerve-racking moment for the four. We told you that Luv Tyagi has been eliminated from the show much to the anger of his fans. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan proves he is the perfect mamu for Rani Mukerji’s tiny tot Adira; find out how!)

There is also a video where Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta are seen discussing who might have been saved this week. The TV producer says he has made up his mind that he is going to be eliminated. Luv says he feels he is the one. In the cute conversation, Vikas says that number of girls rushed to vote for Luv. On the other hand, Luv says they adored Vikas more and says his height makes him for sexier for the opposite gender. Vikas says you have the body Luv. Puneesh also joins the conversation and feels glad he is safe.

The four nominated contestants need to count their votes to find out who will get evicted! Catch all the action on #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/VFrbkj5lXz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018

The show is in its semi-finale week and excitement is at its peak. Fans of all celebs are going all out to support their faves. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…