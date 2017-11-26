Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar sneak peek video: Salman Khan shows off his moves to Bobby Deol’s song Duniya Hasino Ka Mela

Tonight, Bigg Boss Weekened Ka Vaar is going to be racy, edgy and fast paced! You ask why? Because the Race 3 team is visiting the sets! Yes, Jacqueline Fernanadez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Ramesh Taurani, Remo D’souza and Saqib Saleem have alded on the sets to begin the promotions for Race 3 already. Looks like it’s going to be a fun episode because we just caught a sneak peek. We will see Salman Khan show off his moves to songs starring his co-stars. Starting with Duniya Hasino Ka Mela starring Bobby Deol! You can see Bobby Deol blush a little when Salman Khan mentions his song. The minute the music plays, Salman sets the floor ablaze with others following suit. The audio then moves on to other tracks. Clearly the team is having a blast! The movie will see a release only in Eid 2018 but looks like they want to make maximum use of this platform. Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 25th November 2017 Episode 56 LIVE updates: Salman Khan walks out on Akash and Puneesh

Lats night we saw Salman Khan tackle many issues – Puneesh’s classy massy comment, Priyank’s insulting comment at Shilpa and Arshi, Akash Dadlani’s defeatist attitude, Hina Khan’s scheming ways. He put each of them in their spot and play fair and just while opposing and defending them. He also declared Shilpa safe. From the looks of the sneak peek, it’s between Priyank and Sapna. It almost looked like they are heading double elimination.

.@BeingSalmanKhan grooves to the beats of ‘Duniya Hasino Ka Mela’ along with the Race 3 team! Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar at 9PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Z7rt7wGvy4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2017

Salman Khan’s way of tackling Hina and priyank received mixed reactions from fans. While some hugely praised him for putting them in their place, some felt he was being partial because he never said anything to Arshi when she passed the Gay comment. Get ready for fun filled yet controversial episode of Bigg Boss!