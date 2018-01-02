Bigg Boss 11: When Vikas Gupta attended a wedding only to realise his first girlfriend was the bride

When one is locked inside the house for three months, they are bound to reminiscence the old times and embarrassing tales of their life. When Bigg Boss 11 contestants are not busy fighting each other, they are sitting around a table and sharing anecdotes from their lives. A video available on Voot shows Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma sharing the most embarrassing stories of their time outside the house and they are sure going to crack you up with laughter. The best story, we feel, was one shared by Vikas.

Vikas narrated a tale when he accompanied his family to a wedding. He had no clue whose wedding it was. Well, he sure should have known. Because when he reached the venue he saw a very similar face. He found two brothers who were his friends in boarding school at the same wedding and asked them whose wedding it was. Surprised, the brothers told Vikas that it was their sister’s wedding. The best part? The girl who was getting married dated Vikas for a very brief period when they were in school. Imagine the embarrassment? Though it was not a serious relationship and they were not even in love, the situation must have been worth seeing Vikas’ face. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: After being called ‘maa’ for three months, Shilpa Shinde had the weirdest dream ever

Well, Vikas was hardly phased by the fact that it was her wedding but was more embarrassed the way bride reacted upon seeing him. A reaction Vikas compares to that of Mahi Gill’s wild dance in the cult film Dev D. That must have been funny! Right? Check out the video by following this link.

Other stories that were shared included – the time when Akash Dadlani attended a kids’ party seemingly high, the time when Puneesh Sharma ruined a birthday cake with snow spray, etc.

Vikas is in the running for the winner’s trophy on Bigg Boss 11. With only two weeks to go for the finale, chances of him winning the show are very high, provided luck favours him just a little. The only contestants giving him a tough competition are Hina Khan and ex-nemesis Shilpa Shinde.