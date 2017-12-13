Bigg Boss 11: While Priyank Sharma continues to be confused, Divya Agarwal and Benafsha Soonawalla bond in the outside world – view pic

While Priyank Sharma is still thinking that why did Divya Agarwal break-up with him on national television, the latter met his Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant, Benafsha Soonawalla recently. Ardent fans of the show will know that it was Priyank and Benafsha’s closeness on BB11 that was one of the reasons why Divya dumped him. So it’s quite surprising that the two ladies hung out together. From what we hear, they bumped into each other at the auditions of the upcoming season of MTV Roadies. They shot a Boomerang video together, which made it’s way to social media.

Although they met recently, but the two ladies had a chat after Benafsha got eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 few weeks back. Divya had entered the house as a part of a task for a brief period of time, and she let Priyank know that she has parted ways with him. When we contacted Benafsha and asked her take on this, she said, “Why do people think I am the only reason why Divya has broken up with Priyank. Once I came out, I spoke to Divya. We are not best friends but we spoke well. She told me, Ben, it’s not your fault. Divya’s main problem is that her name has not been mentioned by Priyank as she expected it to be. He has been mentioning other girls. She is like, why is my name not being taken. He is talking about this and that girl. Priyank’s statements are changing by the day.”

She also said that Divya shouldn’t have dumped him on national television and that they should have had a conversation before that. “I don’t think Divya was rude. I felt she was pretty polite. Yes, she was hurt. Perhaps it was not the occasion to break up. I feel it was a little too early. As per my opinion, she could have let Priyank come out and talk to her. Divya is a lovely girl. But once someone’s inside there is a communication gap. When I came out, I had to explain to many people that all that they were seeing was not the actual thing. You are inside for 24 hours and there’s a lot of editing. No one knows what happens in the uncut footage,” added Benafsha.