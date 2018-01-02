Bigg Boss 11: Will Hina Khan win the show? Fans point out this cosmic connection

Bigg Boss 11 will come to an end of January 14 and the six remaining contestants are fighting out with each other to win the trophy. At this stage, no one in that house wants to be left behind in the race, which was quite evident in last night’s episode. The contestants had to rank themselves on the basis of the entertainment that they have provided on the show. Of course, the housemates got into some arguments as Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were hell bent on taking the top two spots, while Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi didn’t feel they deserved that. Ultimately, the others gave up, adn Akash stood on the top position followed by Puneesh, Luv, Hina, Shilpa and Vikas.

The worst part was when Bigg Boss announced that the top two rank holders would be safe from nominations. So as it was, Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Luv have been nominated this week. However, the voting lines are closed this week, and they are obviously not aware about it. So we might not see any eviction at all. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta will climb mountains to win the Ticket to Finale – watch video

Amidst all this, fans of Hina, who were disappointed with the results of this nomiations have made some connection to the previous season of Bigg Boss. So there was a similar activity that took place last year too, and Manveer Gurjar, who won the show took the fifth spot then, and so did Hina. So by that logic, Hina might come out of the house as the winner, atleast that’s what the fans of TV actress think. Check out the screenshots that they have been posting on Twitter:

But will history repeat itself for real and will Hina lift that trophy on January 14? We can’t wait to find out. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.