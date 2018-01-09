Bigg Boss 11: Will Hina Khan win the trophy?

Hina Khan’s journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house has been more controversial if anything. You can love her, you can hate her but she will still manage to bounce back and reach the finale. No matter how much hate she got from the industry for her statements, fans are really loyal and making sure that they vote for her aggressively. Hina and Shilpa Shinde fans have been having a go at each other on Twitter ever since the show began. Okay a little after the show began, when the focus shifted from Shilpa and Vikas Gupta’s ugly fight that we still can’t forget.

Throughout her journey, Hina even offended the South industry after she fat-shamed them in a video. She then went on to calling Sakshi Tanwar cross-eyed, said that Sanjeeda Sheikh only looks good off-screen. The entire TV industry tweetedd against the actress. Karan Patel even got a lot of Hina fans so riled up, he got used to all the abusive tweets. Hina then went on to making her Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 co-contestants angry after she took all the credit for ousting them from the show. But the actress is competitive and really good when it comes to tasks. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan had a not so great experience while travelling with Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey)

Here are reasons why Hina can win the show.

Completing the tasks

Hina is person who is really competitive and sporting when it comes too tasks. Okay, sporting not so much but competitive, yes. She also makes sure that she completes all the tasks from her end. That’s the best part about contestants this season. They gave tasks a lot of importance unlike the last season.

The massive fan base

Hina has a massive fan base and despite all the negative publicity on the show, they still support her. You’d think that she might have lost out on fans by now but her fan base has just grown stronger than before. In fact, even the makers are shocked by how much the actress is leading in terms of votes.

Hina’s stylish looks

Hina’s wardrobe has been the talk of the season. You’d definitely want all of her looks in your wardrobe. And hire her stylist, too.

And here’s why she might not win the show.

Hypocrisy

Well, if there is one thing that we do not like about the actress, it’s her hypocrisy. Hina says what she has to but when she is questioned about her statements, she doesn’t remember saying them at all. That’s one thing that irritated and disappointed the viewers. We remember how she created a ruckus when Akash Dadlani spoke about Benafsha Soonawalla disrespectfully but then whispered to Luv Tyagi that she actually smells bad.

All the controversial statements inside the house

Hina stirred A LOT of controversies inside the house and literally more than half of the TV industry has spoke against her on Twitter. In fact, she also disappointed quite a few fans outside the house. She passed a lot of demeaning and condescending comments on the South industry and colleagues from the TV industry.

Ungrateful behaviour

Well, Hina has been quite ungrateful to everyone who has supported her inside the house or cooked for her, if you know what we’re talking about. She got mad at Priyank Sharma and cut all ties with him just because he asked her to not make fun of Vikas Gupta. Her constant taunts at Shilpa for cooking throughout the season is another example of her ungrateful behaviour.

Inconsiderate of someone else’s feeling

Though Hina tears up and creates a scene when people in the house make fun of her crying, she does absolutely nothing about respecting someone else’s feelings. When someone else is hurt by her statements, suddenly that person is a cry baby. She may be too straight-forward like Priyank said in his interview but she is definitely inconsiderate of someone else’s feelings.

Do you think Hina will win the show or will she lose out to Shilpa? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.