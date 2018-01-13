Bigg Boss 11 winner: Hina Khan to win the show, predicts tarot

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 is almost here and out of the 19 contestants that set foot inside the house this year, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma have become the four finalists fighting for the winner’s trophy and the prize money. With just few hours left for the voting lines to be closed, fans of these final four housemates are going crazy and making sure that their favourite contestant is triumphant by aggressively voting for them. Host Salman Khan will announce the winner tomorrow, so it’s a wait of some more hours to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 11. Astrology and tarot science plays an important part in making predictions and foretelling the future. While the prediction is often based on what the energies are saying in any given moment of time, we decided to speak to tarot and clairvoyant reader, Monisha Singh Dudaney on who will win the coveted title this year.

We know that Shilpa is leading with a huge margin and is a favourite to win the show, but Monisha thinks otherwise as she feels it will be Hina, who will take home the trophy. “I just feel she will win it. She deserves it and is ready for more success, growth and happiness in her world,” says Monisha. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Will Hina Khan win the trophy?

Talking about Hina’s journey on Bigg Boss 11, it has been quite controversial, we have to admit. But no matter how much hate she got from the industry for her demeaning statements and lying through her teeth, fans are really loyal and want her to win the show. She managed to come this far by performing each and every task with that never give up attitude. Of course, she was broken at one point of time and wanted to quit the show. Recently, Hina recently admitted that she regrets coming inside the Bigg Boss house as she feels that her reputation is tarnished.

But it’s the love from her fans that has kept her going till the end. Will the same make her the winner of Bigg Boss 11? We can’t wait to find out!