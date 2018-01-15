Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde dedicates her trophy to all her fans – watch video

After more than 90 days of high voltage drama, controversies and emotional outbursts, the winner of the most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 11 has been declared – Shilpa Shinde! It had come down to two contestants – Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. With these two taking the final spot, fans were eager to know who would win Bigg Boss this time. And now we finally know! Salman Khan while presenting the trophy actually handed it out to Shilpa’s mother, proclaiming her the winner! He hugged them both. In fact, even Hina hugged Shilpa when the results were announced. Hina was a complete sport as she gladly accepted her position as the first runner up. Also Read: You will be surprised to see these pics of Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde from day 1 vs the grand finale

Although the show has ended, all the Shilpa Shinde fans out there can continue to remain in touch with her thanks to her Twitter account. It was started by her brother who also thanked her fans for being by her side. On this account, she has now specially thanked all her fans and dedicated her trophy to them. She also mentioned that she has no words for the way her fans consistently voted for her. Ever since the win, Twitter has been buzzing! Fans are ecstatic over her win. Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 winner: Shilpa Shinde lifts the trophy and Twitter can’t be happier!

“Simplicity will always win. I am very happy that my audiences loved me. I have gone through a lot and there was a time when I thought everything was over. I never wanted to do Bigg Boss but they convinced me and today when I have won the show, it feels fulfilling. When I went to the mall, I saw people cheering for me and somehow I could sense that I might win the show. It was just confidence and not over confidence like everyone claims.” stated the actress in her first set of interviews.

Always By the fans, Always For the fans.

All this while you were fan of #Shilpa

Bt Now I am a big fan of #Shilpians

Thanks & live you all 🙏@shindeashutosh @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/0AD1kVYXIu — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) January 14, 2018

After facing quite a bit of backlash, Shilpa Shine has come out a winner. What do you think of her journey? How would you best describe it? Do share your comments in the box below.