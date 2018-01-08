Bigg Boss 11 winner: Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani or Puneesh Sharma – who should get the trophy? Vote!

Bigg Boss 11 began its journey on October 1 last year. Host Salman Khan introduced us to the line-up of this years’ contestants, which included 12 commoners (highest on the show so far) and six celebrities. These housemates managed to make this season the most explosive one. From passing homophobic and racist comments to slut-shaming and character assassination, they did it all and grabbed the attention of even the ones, who are not the ardent fans of the show. And now this journey is all set to come to an end this Sunday (January 14). Yep! Five contestants, which includes two commoners and three celebrities are still in that house and one will walk away with the trophy in six days.

So who do you think deserves to be the winner of Bigg Boss 11 – Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma or Akash Dadlani?

Hina Khan managed to piss quite some people in the outside world, thanks to the demeaning comments she passed on them. Plus the fact that she kept changing her statements didn’t go down well with the a lot of viewers too. However, when it came to performing in the tasks, no one did it better than her. We will be lying if we said that we didn’t see her in the top five right from the first day. And there she is standing as one of the strongest contenders, who wants nothing, but that coveted trophy right now. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Post eviction, Luv Tyagi’s irate fans lambast makers as biased, fake and corrupt – read tweets!

Shilpa Shinde’s journey on Bigg Boss 11 began with a massive argument with Vikas and that too right in front of Salman Khan. Things obviously became worse as Shilpa decided to make Vikas’ life a living hell during the initial weeks. We thought that they will never let the bygones be bygones, but boy were we wrong. There came a moment when these two took a step towards a new friendship, and that was the turning point of Shilpa’s journey too. But that was not the highlight of her stint. The fact that she took charge of the kitchen and made more than 7000 rotis and counting, impressed a huge set of people. As Vikas himself has said, Shilpa has had a really beautiful journey on the show, and it is because of this journey that she has earned a mammoth of fans, who are making sure that she comes out of the house as the winner.

The first few weeks were quite hard for Vikas, major thanks to Shilpa, who tortured him. But he is like a phoenix, he took a re-birth from the ashes and this time he was not a cry baby anymore. He took charge and performed in each and every task with utmost smartness. Being an experienced producer, he knew what will work and what will not, not only for him, but for others too. Which is why we saw many of his co-contestants come up to him and ask his advice many times. The mastermind, as they all call him has come a long way, and is quite close to the winner’s title.

Who would have thought that Puneesh Sharma will come this far on the show. He took the road often taken and decided to fake a love angle with Bandgi Kalra. What started just for the cameras became serious with every make-out session. It was really heart breaking to see when the two lovers bid goodbye to each other. After Bandgi’s eviction, we thought that it will be difficult for him to survive in the house, but surprisingly that did not happen. That’s what happens when you are passionate about something. We can see that Puneesh wants to lift that trophy very desperately.

It’s again surprising to see that an annoying dude like Akash Dadlani is in the final week of Bigg Boss 11. He has been unnecessary loud and quite demeaning on the show throughout. Sorry to say this, but the only entertaining thing about him are his raps. Yep! We like em, so don’t judge.

So there you are! Five contestants, but there is only going to be one, who will walk away with the trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Who do you want it to be? Cast your votes right away!