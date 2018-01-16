Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde: Hina Khan was the meanest person, she treated me like a servant!

Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan hands down on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11. She not only won the Bigg Boss title, but also a prize money of Rs 44 lakhs. And while on stage, Hina and Shilpa hugged it out, looks like all is not well between the two. In fact, after saying that she would never want to see Hina in her life, Shilpa even called her the meanest person on Salman Khan’s popular show. Talking about Hina, Shilpa mentioned to Mid-day, “Hina was the meanest person on the show. She would be sweet only if she wanted something from you. If you confronted her about the comments she made, she would deny them outright.” Shilpa even added how Hina treated her very badly during the show, when she added to the tabloid, “Hina treated me like a servant.”

The actress further added that she would only be in touch with Puneesh Sharma because he was the only one who appreciated her for being who she was. She even mentioned to the tabloid that she has buried the hatchet with Vikas Gupta, whom she blamed for ending her career. However, she isn’t planning to collaborate with him anytime soon. (ALSO READ – Shilpa Shinde might have won the Bigg Boss 11 trophy, but Hina Khan got a royal treatment on the sets)

Always By the fans, Always For the fans.

All this while you were fan of #Shilpa

Bt Now I am a big fan of #Shilpians

Thanks & live you all @shindeashutosh @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/0AD1kVYXIu — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) January 14, 2018

Coming back to Hina, as we told you, Shilpa does not want to meet the actress ever again. While talking to India Forums, Shilpa had mentioned, “I would never want to meet her again. While Hina Khan knew everything in the kitchen, I had no clue. However, I did all the work but she never bothered. I had never cooked for 18-19 people earlier.” Anyway, what do you guys have to say about their fight? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from Bigg Boss 11 grand finale right here.