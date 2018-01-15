Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde: I was never a fan of the show, but it has given me a new lease of life

After 105 days of sheer madness, Shilpa Shinde beat Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta to be crowned as the Bigg Boss 11 winner. Not only did she take home the trophy, but also a prize money of Rs 44 lakh. For those of you who don’t know, let us tell you that it was a tough fight between Shilpa and Hina, but after being an entertaining contestant throughout the show, Shilpa won by popular support. However, in an exclusive chat with Indian Express, the actress surprised everyone when she revealed that she was never a fan of Salman Khan‘s this show! In fact, she only came on the show to change her image and Bigg Boss 11 has surely given her a new lease of life.

Talking about her journey in the house, Shilpa told the news portal, “It has been an unbelievable journey. I have gone through a lot and leaving it all behind, I am only hoping that my life will be filled with a new ray of happiness. I have never been a fan of Bigg Boss and it seems surreal holding this trophy at the moment. Staying in the house locked up with no connect to the real world, it was a different experience. I am taking this as a new lease of life and I am sure only good things will happen with me now.” (ALSO READ – Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan reveals the numbers of votes by which she lost to Shilpa Shinde)

Shilpa even mentioned her main aim to come on the show was to change her image, as she said, “Of course it was a major reason for me taking up the show. A lot of people had misconceptions that I throw tantrums and am very arrogant and I knew Bigg Boss will change that. You cannot pretend for 105 days in front of more than 100 cameras. I know myself and I was confident that the world will also get to know and understand me through this show.” Anyway, what do you guys have to say about her victory? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from the Bigg Boss 11 grand finale right here.