Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is at a loss of words to thank Salman Khan for his support – check tweet

Bigg Boss 11 winner and one of India’s favourite contestants, Shilpa Shinde is still celebrating her win. The actress thanked all her fans and Salman Khan for supporting her throughout. She thanked Salman in a separate tweet saying, “Sincere thanks to Salmanji @BeingSalmanKhan for all your encouragement throughout this show.

I am short of words to express my gratitude towards you”. Well, Salman did like her a lot on the show and some fans were not too happy with it. In fact, Bhai was the happiest when he announced Shilpa as the winner of the show. But he did guide Shilpa a couple of times during the show when he felt she was wrong.

In fact, we told you exclusively how Shilpa was Salman’s mother’s favourite contestant, too. Shilpa’s fans broke records on social media and they have supported her throughout her journey. Shilpa has actually managed to prove everyone wrong and is probably one of the only contestant who gave it back to controversies after entering the show. She even patched up with Vikas Gupta and won several hearts. Fans are still celebrating the win and we can kind of relate with Shilpa still being so enthusiastic about winning the show. (ALSO READ: [Video] Is Shilpa Shinde working with Salman Khan? Hear it from the horse’s mouth)

On winning the show, Shilpa had told us, “Simplicity will always win. I am very happy that my audiences loved me. I have gone through a lot and there was a time when I thought everything was over. I never wanted to do Bigg Boss but they convinced me and today when I have won the show, it feels fulfilling. When I went to the mall, I saw people cheering for me and somehow I could sense that I might win the show. It was just confidence and not over confidence like everyone claims.” In fact, she even revealed to a portal that Salman offered to help her with her pending legal cases. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.