Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde on winning Salman Khan’s show: Simplicity will always win

After three months of emotional drama, accusations, entertaining the audience and tasks, Shilpa Shinde has finally emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. In fact, even Salman Khan was elated to announce her as the winner. He was so excited he even presented the trophy to Shilpa’s mother saying that her mother is the actual winner. He hugged both Shilpa and her mother. Hina Khan also gracefully accepted her position as the first runner up and hugged Shilpa when Bhai announced that she has won the show.

In her very first set of interviews, Shilpa spoke about winning the show and what it means to her. Fans are so excited they are celebrating Shilpa’s win. She says, “Simplicity will always win. I am very happy that my audiences loved me. I have gone through a lot and there was a time when I thought everything was over. I never wanted to do Bigg Boss but they convinced me and today when I have won the show, it feels fulfilling. When I went to the mall, I saw people cheering for me and somehow I could sense that I might win the show. It was just confidence and not over confidence like everyone claims.” (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner: Shilpa Shinde takes home the trophy and prize money of Rs 44 lakh)

The actress had been through a very rough phase for the past couple of years and this seemed to have been the perfect platform for her to come clean about her reputation. In fact, even her ex Romit Raj supported her on Twitter. Twitter is buzzing with happiness over Shilpa’s win and yes, a couple of Hina Khan fans are also calling the show scripted, fixed and unfair. Shilpa fans managed to make and break their own records on social media throughout her journey and even she was shocked to see how many people still support her.

The actress was overwhelmed with the response and has played the game really well. Shilpa’s journey in the house is definitely an emotional one and she deserves the win completely. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.