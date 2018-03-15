Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde puts up a post saying she’s missing Puneesh Sharma

It has been some time since Bigg Boss 11 ended. This season was a hugely entertaining one and quite complicated in terms of relationships. However, we have seen that this time, people have forged some really strong connections with each other and the mutual love and affection is on display even now. We have seen Bigg Boss buddies sticking together and even new friendships have been formed post exit from the show. The only contestant who stayed alone for the majority of the show was Shilpa Shinde. However, she did forge a strong friendship with Puneesh Sharma at the end of the show. He referred to her as his elder sister and showed his respect towards her. (Also Read: After getting out of Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shinde meets Luv Tyagi for the first time)

Today, Shilpa posted a picture on her Insta writing how much she missed Puneesh. The snap was of the museum task that happened towards the end of the show. We will remember that Shilpa and Puneesh had a major discussion on whether she treated celebs differently than commoners. He made a statement that he regretted and whole-heartedly apologised to her.

Puneesh who was considered as a passive player all through won hearts when he defended Shilpa during the press conference. When people pointed out that she was only busy in the kitchen, Puneesh said that her status was like the ordinary housewife, who despite working all day long for the family gets no credit whatsoever. His statement endeared him to #Shilpians and his stature rose. Post exit, Shilpa has been busy with events whereas Puneesh has shifted to Mumbai to be closer to his lady love, Bandgi Kalra. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…