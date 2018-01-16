Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde reacts to her marriage rumours with Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s equation has been a roller coaster ride inside the house. What started off as a bitter relationship turned into friendship. The two sorted out their differences and even supported each other at times in the show. In fact, Vikas even made Shilpa promise him that she will work with him once again. And Shilpa very much intends on keeping the promise. In an interview with Bombay Times, she said, “Vikas has been a good player and his journey on the show was interesting. I think I was also instrumental in making it interesting, though I don’t know if he will give me the credit. After locking horns with Vikas in the beginning, there came a time when I handled the matter maturely and took a back seat.

She adds, “However, people viewed that too with suspicion, wondering how I could become friends with him in just two days. What people didn’t notice was that Vikas was trying to be nice to me since day one, but I didn’t reciprocate. Everything is fine between us. During a task, he promised to cast me on a show. Since I have committed, I will work with him, but I don’t want to take up a daily soap and be bound by a character. I hope I get good work in Bollywood. I had signed a film, but they were waiting for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dates. I entered the house during that time.” (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde: Hina Khan was the meanest person, she treated me like a servant!)

Speaking about fans wanting the two to get married and rumours about their relationship, Shilpa reacts, “It’s a joke. Mere itne bure din aaye hain kya?” Shilpa also spoke about Hina Khan in the interview and said that she is the meanest person in the house. She says, ““I was really fond of that girl. I thought she was pretty and liked her work. But many people, including the technicians of her show, had warned me to be careful of her. Many told me, Hina Khan aa rahi hai show mein, bahut chaalaak hain.”