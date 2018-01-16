Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde to play Salman Khan’s bhabhi after Renuka Shahane?

After tasting victory in Bigg Boss 11, this season’s winner Shilpa Shinde is all set to try her hands at films and hosting. The actress has said in several interviews that she would not want to work in a fictional TV show or be bound by a certain character. She wants to be known for what she is, which is exactly what the show did for her. It’s no news that Salman Khan had a soft corner for the actress and was pretty impressed with her. In fact, he was the happiest when he announced Shilpa as the winner of this season.

Hence, one of the most asked question to Shilpa is if she plans to work with Salman in a movie ever. In an interview with Bombay Times, Shilpa said, “He hasn’t offered or promised me anything yet. Also, we haven’t got a chance to speak about it. I have no qualms about asking Salman for work; I feel I can ask him directly. But then, I have never asked anyone for work. His support is enough for me. He praised me and said that we will meet. He had such nice things to tell me. He said that I am a really nice person, which is such a good feeling.” (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde gets her first brand endorsement offer after winning and you will be shocked to know what it is)

On being asked if she will ever agree to play Salman’s bhabhi in a film, she said, “Salmanji ke liye kuchh bhi karoongi, anything!” Speaking about her journey in the house and being called Maa by the contestants, she said, “It’s been a great journey and I have been my real self. Many people had issues with me cooking in the kitchen. However, I would like to say that on days when food wasn’t enough, I have skipped my meal and fed others. I cooked again if it got over. Hina once mentioned that she would recommend the future Bigg Boss participants to learn cooking, if they wanted to win the show.”

She adds, “I got the title of ShilMa because of my honesty; I don’t know if they used it for their game or wanted to show me as old, which even Salman Khan mentioned once on the show. He said, Aapko maa bol kar aapka istemaal kiya gaya hai, game ke liye, ki aap badi dikhe. I never hid my age, though. I couldn’t understand the real intention, but I was happy with the title. I have been called Maa and it’s a thankless job. But it’s wisely said that one shouldn’t expect anything. Duniya ka dastoor hai ki neki kar dariya mein daal.“