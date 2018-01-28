Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde’s party videos cheaply captioned; brother Ashutosh expresses his anger on social media

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been in the news ever since she won Salman Khan’s popular reality show. From her fight with Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta to her celebratory party to her staying away from social media and much more, a lot has been discussed in the recent days. Her brother, Ashutosh Shinde, has been a strong supporter of the actress and has been the one clarifying a lot of misconceptions and rumours being leaked out. Ashutosh has been very vocal and he never shies away from calling a spade, a spade. So after seeing people cheaply captioning her sister’s party videos, Ashutosh got very angry. He slammed people on social media and tweeted his shock at the captions being used.

Ashutosh even revealed that such behavious was the primary reason why Shilpa has stayed off social media. He had tweeted an image, with a caption that read as, “Really sad to see such types of video captions, just to grab hit on video @next9news #OffScreenOfStars #A2ZGyan @BollywoodNow Please refrain from doing such cheap tricks! Change the caption immediately. This is one of the reason why @ShindeShilpaS has kept herself away from SM.” Check out the image and the tweet right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Shilpa Shinde reveals the reason behind not attending Arshi Khan’s party)

Really sad to see such types of video captions, just to grab hit on video@next9news#OffScreenOfStars#A2ZGyan@BollywoodNow Please refrain from doing such cheap tricks!

Change the caption immediately This is one of the reason why @ShindeShilpaS has kept herself away from SM pic.twitter.com/UmMNJzPJcQ — Ashutosh Shinde (@ShindeAshutosh) January 25, 2018

In the meantime, lety us tell you that Shilpa is currently chilling at home. The former actress has made it clear that she does not want to act on TV anymore, but you never know! Would you like to see Shilpa Shinde on TV once again? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below. Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about all the Bigg Boss 11 contestants right here.