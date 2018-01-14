Bigg Boss 11 winner: This picture of Shilpa Shinde with the winner’s trophy is FAKE

And the day we were waiting for is finally here! The grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 will air tonight and out of the remaining two finalists – Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, one will walk away with the trophy and the prize money. We have already told you that Puneesh Sharma is out of the race as he has received the least number of votes. And so is Vikas Gupta. As we wait for the official announcement, a picture of Shilpa with the winner’s trophy has made it’s way to social media. However, let us tell you that the winner has not been announced yet and this picture is fake. The original picture is of Bigg Boss 6 winner, Urvashi Dholakia with the trophy. So don’t believe the rumours just as yet as we will give out the confirmed news in a while.

Before the voting lines were closed last night, Shilpa’s army of fans decided to break their own record on Twitter as ‘Shilpa Shinde For The Win’ became a nationwide and then a worldwide trend in some hours. Currently the trend has more than 3 million tweets, which is a remarkable feat as none of the previous contestants of Bigg Boss have got this kind of supports from the masses. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Vikas Gupta’s fans slam channel for evicting him from the show

With just few minutes to go for Salman Khan to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 11, the excitement is just increasing. Keep watching this space as we bring you all the latest updates on the Bigg Boss 11 grand finale.