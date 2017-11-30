Bigg Boss 11: You will be shocked to see Luv Tyagi’s latest transformation inside the house – view pic

Who would have thought that Luv Tyagi would make it so far on Bigg Boss 11? Well, the guy’s guts, determination and charm seem to have worked in his favour. His fan following has increased by the week – outside and inside the house. Can you imagine, Sapna Chaudhary chose to get nominated for eviction to save him! Well, all you fans of the contestant are in for a big shock in the latest episode. Luv Tyagi has undergone a drastic transformation.

You see, in the previous episode, Luv’s co-contestants chopped off a bit of his hair to make him move and eventually quit the task. Well, he didn’t move but he did retaliate, which eventually resulted in more hair being cut off than what his competition intended. Well, of course, the contestant won’t roam around inside the house with over 100 cameras with a weird haircut. So, he did the next most logical thing and cut off rest of his hair to make it even. He got a nice buzz cut which is looking good on him.

Though we have to say that Luv looks way better with long hair than he does with short. His pictures from outside the house are a proof of that. This reminds us of the time when Luv shaved his goatee on the show. He started looking 10 times better once he got rid of the facial hair. His fans might just find his new look even more appealing now.

Luv is one of the nominated contestants for eviction this week. Along with him on the list are Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. Let us see that if Luv would stay around on the show to flaunt his new haircut!