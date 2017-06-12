This ex-Bigg Boss contestant just SLAMMED Katrina Kaif for using excessive make up to look ageless

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood and she looked really pretty when she attended the Galti Se Mistake song launch a few days back. However, looks like her look did not go down well with one of the most controversial Bigg Boss contestants. Yes, we are talking Diandra Soares! The model cum fashion designer slammed Katrina for using excessive make up to look ageless.

In a Facebook post, Diandra attached Katrina’s picture from the event and wrote, “”Why? Why? Why? Is everybody obsessed these days with this shit storm of being Ageless n this perfection idea of beauty? Dear women, Be proud of your age, be proud of your life experiences, be proud of your lines, be proud of your natural beauty, be proud of the unconventional, let’s mature naturally. there is no other like you. we are all so unique. Let’s feed our body n mind with love not with this bullshit ideas of beauty fed to us by magazines , people and social media. everybody is fighting a very natural process n messing with nature. looking so damn strange in the process. Messing a perfectly beautiful face n or body! Also Its not a hate post for Kat. I know her (n would even say this to her face ) its just that I happened to see this pic n her interview n it got me thinking. as to why women are doing this all over the world. And even younger women are into it BTW..!! Be fearlessly Ageless by embracing it all gracefully.. PS : I AM 37 GOING ON 38 AND SO DAMN HAPPY& PROUD ABOUT IT !!!! Be flawsomely AWESOME.” (ALSO READ – Awkward much? Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor avoid eye contact at Galti Se Mistake song launch – watch video)

Though Diandra is right to point out that Katrina has used make up, let us tell you that it is a common practice. Each and every actor and actress use make up to look flawless and there is no harm in doing so, after all millions of people are looking at them. Yes, we agree that it is good to be natural and the Jagga Jasoos actress is one of those who does not mind going de-glam too. Check out her Instagram posts and you will agree with us. So if she does use make up once in a while, we don’t think it is right to slam her. But then again, everyone is free to voice their views! What do you guys have to say about Diandra’s comments on Katrina using excessive make up and spoiling her naturally beautiful face? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!