Bigg Boss Tamil trailer: Kamal Haasan sets the ball rolling for the biggest reality show in his own style

The much awaited Bigg Boss Tamil trailer is here! The trailer opens with Kamal Haasan talking about the various faces, people have, one for the house, one when you are outside, one when you are on Facebook. But now, the different masks will come off as 14 celebs will be put up in one house for 100 days with 30 cameras watching them. Bigg Boss will be keeping a close watch on them of course. With this trailer, Kamal Haasan has set the ball rolling for the biggest reality show, this time in Tamil. A lavish house set that costs about Rs 1 crore has been specially erected for this show. Apparently, two cricketers will be part of these 14 celebs. The season will air on 25 June at 8: 30pm. Also Read: Tamil Bigg Boss promo: Kamal Haasan takes cues from Salman Khan for the latest season of this reality show

“When ‘Bigg Boss’ approached me to play the host, I funnily quipped, who better than me, right? All my life, I have been under a constant watch and have been judged on whatever I have done, public or private. But now, the roles are reversed, as I would stand with the audiences and watch these celebrities in the house survive this ordeal,” stated the actor while speaking with IANS. From the looks of the trailer, Kamal Haasan is going to bring in his won quirkiness as a host.

பத்திரிக்கையாளர்களும் மற்ற ஊடகத்தாரும் கண்டு களித்த ட்ரெய்லர் இப்போது இங்கேயும். அன்புடன்

Big boss trailer for you on twitter. With love pic.twitter.com/L4UUybCCJE — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 26, 2017

When asked about Salman Khan, the famous host of Bigg Boss Hindi, Kamal Haasan was all praises – Salman genuinely bonds with the contestants on Bigg Boss. There is no pretension or patronising in his attitude. Being friendly comes naturally to him. And he gives advice as a friend, not as a mentor. There is none of the I-know-better superiority in his attitude. I’d also like to bond genuinely with the contestants, though how it goes will depend entirely on how they perceive me, as a friend or as a mentor.” as per reports on Quint.