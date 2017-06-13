Bigg Boss Telugu: Jr NTR turns host for the biggest reality show

It’s now official, Jr NTR will debut on Television with the Telugu version of one of the most popular reality shows – Bigg Boss. The actor has taken to social media to confirm this big news! Dressed in an immaculate suit, looking every bit the stylish host Jr NTR is ready to roll! Considering the huge fan base, this actor boats of, the makers could not have found a better host. Initially, talks were on with Ciranjeevi and Nagarjuna sincethey have hosted reality shows before (the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crororepati) but Jr NTR became the final choice. To add to it reports suggest, the actor has been offered an amount bigger than what Chiranjeevi was offered for the popular quiz show. This makes Jr NTR the highest paid Telugu star on Television and he has only just about started! After this first look poster, we can’t wait for the teaser! Also Read: Young Tiger NTR dethrones Chiranjeevi to become the highest paid actor on TV, courtesy Bigg Boss Telugu

While Jr NTR is gearing up for Bigg Boss Telugu, Bigg Boss Tamil will air on Television on June 25. The show will be hosted by none other than Kamal Haasan. Recently, the teaser was launched in a grand event. 14 participants will live in one house for three months. The veteran actor believes the show will help connect with fans. “The show has a very wide reach. I don’t have to don an avatar this time. I can just be me, in my most natural self, and reach every household,”

As for Bigg Boss Hindi, it has been hosted by Salman Khan for the last ten years. Kamal Haasan was all praises for the actor in an interview with Quint -“Salman genuinely bonds with the contestants on Bigg Boss. There is no pretension or patronising in his attitude. Being friendly comes naturally to him. The veteran actor hopes to do the same but he did mention that would depend on whether the contestants would see him as a mentor or a friend