Bigg Boss Telugu teaser: Jr NTR turns a suave host for the show and it’s intriguing – watch video

The news of Bigg Boss starting in Telugu itself has piqued our interest. Add the fact that Jr NTR will be hosting the show is just leaving us super restless for the show. And here’s a peek from what the Telugu makers of the show have to offer. Yes, it looks very promising with JR NTR’s suave avatar. With his debonair style and handsome looks, one thing we will certainly enjoy about the show is looking at him. In the teaser, we see a silhouette of a lady swaying sensuously while the Tollywood star serenades the screen with his panache. We hear that for the same, Chiranjeevi was approached as well. However, after he refused the offer, Jr NTR came onboard with a whopping fee. Despite being his debut on television, he has already become the highest paid. So you can imagine how much the makers have invested to ensure Bigg Boss Telugu is a hit. And with the Janta Garage actor as their host, we’re pretty sure that it’s going to be bigger and better.

With the Tamil teaser already out and now the Telugu one, we’re sure that even fans can’t wait for the show to start. In case you didn’t know, the Tamil Bigg Boss host is none other than Kamal Hassan. If you think about it, Jr NTR is the youngest Bigg Boss host as both Hassan and Salman Khan (Hindi Bigg Boss) are quite senior. Besides that, while Salman and Kamal’s fanbase is quite strong, you can say the same about Jr NTR as well. In fact, his fanbase is just as strong as theirs. This again, is beneficial for the show as more TRP.

It would be pretty cool to see which out of the three Bigg Boss platform receives highest TRP. Of course, Salman’s show has set a benchmark for all to follow. However, there are high chances that Jr NTR as a host might give the actor a good competition. Don’t you think? The panel is now open for fans to discuss this and tell us whether Telugu Bigg Boss will be able to match up to the standards set by Hindi Bigg Boss in terms of content and TRP.