Bigg Boss Telugu winner: Siva Balaji walks away with a whopping Rs 50 lakh cash prize!

Bigg Boss Telugu, one of the biggest reality shows hosted by Jr NTR on Telugu television has finally come to an end. Siva Balaji has been declared the winner basis the votes received by the audience. Adarsh Balakrishna was declared the first runner up. The contestant battled it out in the grand finale against Naveep., Archana, Adarsh Balakrishna. As per reports on Indian Express, Archana was the first to leave form top 5 followed by the rest. As the per report on Indian Express, the final episode on Bigg Boss Telugu was nothing short of an event! The episode was graced by Devi Sri Prasad who performed his most recent songs – Raavan and Tring Tring form Jai Lava Kusa, Of course his compositions are incomplete without Jr NTR’s moves. The Telugu actor then grooved the songs and set the stage ablaze. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa movie review: Jr NTR’s triple act is the best thing about this massy entertainer

Jr NTR also called upon the other contestants and thanked everyone for their love and support through the show. He also revealed that 11.95 crore people had voted for the contestants! Whoa! The Telugu star also took to twitter to thank his fans – #BiggBossTelugu has been a very challenging but enjoyable ride. Will always be grateful for all the love and support you have shown. He also thanked the channel, “Thank you @StarMaa & @EndemolShineIND for the show. Will miss “Naa TV” and the chance to interact with you all every weekend. From the looks of it, Jr NTR’s debut as a host has turned out a success! Fans have loved watching the actor on the small screen. In fact, they are asking him to return for season 2!

In other news, Jr NTR’s latest film – Jai Lava Kusa is rocking the box office! As of Day 3, The film has raked in Rs 75 crore until Saturday. While the Sunday figures are yet to come in, Jr NTR will add another feather to his hat as the film enters the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.