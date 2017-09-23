Bill Clinton’s first novel The President Is Missing to be adapted for television

“The President Is Missing”, an upcoming first novel by former US President Bill Clinton and his collaborator-author James Patterson, will be adapted into a TV series.

The television rights of the novel has been acquired by cable network Showtime, reports variety.com.

“I’m really enjoying writing this book and working with Jim. And I can’t wait to see Showtime bring the characters to life,” Clinton said.

Set to be published in 2018, the book tells the story of an incumbent US president’s disappearance with a level of detail that only someone who has held the office can know.

Clinton and Patterson’s collaboration on the novel marks the first time an American President has ever co-authored a thriller.

The 42nd President of the US, Clinton has written bestselling non-fiction books including “My Life”, “Back to Work: Why We Need Smart Government for a Strong Economy, Between Hope and History”, “Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World” and “Putting People First: How We Can All Change America”.