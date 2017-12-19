Bill Gates is impressed with Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, says it’s one of the best things to happen in 2017

Bill Gates needs no introduction. The co-founder of Microsoft has the world looking up to him. Well, coming to the point, we all have to agree that 2017 was a bad year. Not many great things happened this year that would shape the world towards a brighter future. Bill Gates totally agrees. But we all have to look for the silver lining right? So, the business magnate laid down a list of events from 2017 that are a ray of hope in an otherwise abysmal year.

We are so happy because, right there on the third spot in this very personal list is our very own film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Bill Gates named the Akshay Kumar film as one of the things in 2017 that inspire us and he wrote, ““Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge.” Wow! Isn’t that great? The movie certainly deserves more applause in the world. With this little push by Bill Gates, it will most-definitely reach a wider audience.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha stars Bhumi Pednekar along with Akshay. It is a satirical romantic comedy directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The movie is based on the issue of lack of toilet facilities leading to open defecation that is still happening in many parts of the country. Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign also plays a major factor in the story. So loved was the movie that it managed to collect Rs 133.60 crore at the box office thereby becoming one of the highest grossing movies of 2017.