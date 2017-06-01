Bipasha Basu follows hubby Karan Singh Grover’s ex-wife Jennifer Winget on Instagram and here’s proof!

Jennifer Winget, who celebrated her birthday on 30th May, recently posted a heartfelt video on her Instagram account thanking her fans for their lovely gifts and wishes. The Beyhadh actor also urged her fans to deliver these gifts to people who are in more need of them than her. The video received 866,462 views and 187,252 likes and surprisingly one of them was by Bipasha Basu! Now we all know how these two beauties are connected. Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover was earlier married to Jennifer Winget.

Bipasha doesn’t technically ‘follow’ Jennifer on Instagram but it seems she keeps a tab on her activities. How else could she have landed on her page,otherwise. However, we must appreciate Bips for not sneakily seeing her post but instead acknowledging it. I mean Jennifer’s is a public account and she could have easily seen all the posts and no one would have even come to know. But, no she went ahead and ‘liked’ it. Actually the video was so genuine and cute that not just Bipasha, it would have been difficult for anyone to ignore it. If you haven’t seen the video yet, then here it is –

A BIG THANK YOU FOR FOR A BIRTHDAY THAT’s TOTALLY TRENDING! Here’s how you could be my wingman and take this birthday beyond! #WingitWithWinget A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on May 30, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

It was earlier reported that Jennifer had a major breakdown when she was asked to perform on a song from KSG and Bipasha’s film Alone as it was their closeness on the film sets that was alleged to be the reason behind KSG’s split with Jennifer. However, the Beyhadh actress rubbished the rumours. While Jennifer has always embraced her past, Karan once said in an interview that he shouldn’t have got married to her in the first place.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, when being asked to comment on their marriage, Jennifer said, “I wish them good luck, and a happy married life. I think they make an amazing couple. Marriage is a beautiful thing if two people work on it and want to be together. May God bless them. I feel love is an amazing thing, and if you can feel it for someone, it is great.”