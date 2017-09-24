Bir Radha Sherpa on winning Dance Plus 3: I feel like Shah Rukh Khan, the king of the world

After 15 weeks of non-stop entertainment and dance, Dance Plus Season 3 finally got its winner in 18-year-old Bir Radha Sherpa. The young lad from Silchar, Assam walked away with the much-coveted trophy and took home Rs 25 Lakh, a brand new car, a bike, a phone and a voucher worth Rs one lakh. Bir defeated Amardeep Singh Natt, Aryan Patra, Tarun and Shivani to win the title. This is the first time when someone from Puneet Pathak’s team has won. The last two seasons of the show were won by Dharmes Yelande’s team members.

Our TV reporter Urmimala Banerjee got a chance to speak to him and here’s what the excited boy said on winning Dance Plus season 3 –

“I feel like SRK the king of the world. It is a very good good feeling. I began dancing nine years back in Silchar after watching dance shows on TV. My three friends and I. We used to dance in maidan, temple and any open space. People used to scold us but we carried on. I have learnt from TV and YouTube. There are no dance classes in Silchar. But the people have been my biggest support. Their voting made me win. Dance plus 3 has given me fans all over the world but my hometown is most special. This win is largely because of the influence of Remo D’souza. I dedicate it to him and my guru on the show. Dance for me is life, I am coming on Dance Champion. I have already started rehearsing. I can practice every given day for n number of hours. That matters more than parties or anything else. But we will celebrate when I go to Silchar. I hope to make Assam and Northeast proud on the International map. I wish to shine in the World of Dance championships. My biggest support is my mother who has been there with me throughout my journey. I want to be successful for her. This year we will spend Durga Puja in Mumbai and I hope I get to see the pandals.”

Frame Productions’ Dance Plus has Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh and Punit Pathak as mentors and Remo D’Souza as the super judge. It’s hosted by Raghav Juyal. It was launched in July this year and it has since been one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television.