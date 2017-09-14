Birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana only got hotter with time – here’s proof

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the few self-made stars in the film industry. Today, he stands tall with a string of hits to his credit like Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Bareilly ki Barfi. The actor turns 33 today, and we can’t appreciate him enough for the long journey he has covered over the span of his career. Who would have thought upon seeing that cute guy on Roadies 2 that he will be racing successfully against superstars of Bollywood. He totally had us laughing with his shenanigans when he hosted a few TV shows. And when he revealed that there is more in store with the film Vicky Donor and his song Paani Da Rang, there was no looking back for him.

Well, with success also came a stubble and loads of sexiness. The cute guy turned into one helluva handsome man, and his confidence and sense of humour only added to his charm. The actor even bulked up over the years, and turned sexier by a few notches. Ayushmann’s transformation from that nerdy-looking guy at Roadies to an uber handsome man is as hot as it gets. In a way his transformation will remind you of a lot of Bollywood movies where a character gets a drastic makeover. You know like Rajkummar Rao in Bareilly ki Barfi!

Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s makeover over the years…

Ayushmann will ring in his 33rd birthday with his family and won’t be dancing away the night with his friends from the industry to fetch a Page 3 coverage. The actor has been working round the clock with back to back releases of Meri Pyaari Bindu, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

He will soon resume shooting for his film with Sriram Raghavan, which is tentatively titled Shoot the Piano Player.

Happy birthday Ayushmann. Can’t wait to see more of your awesomeness on screen!