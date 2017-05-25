Birthday boy Karan Johar denies making another movie with Ranbir Kapoor after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar has had his last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released last year. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, with Fawad Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in cameos. ADHM was about the tale of friendship and unrequited love, and it was the first time Karan Johar was working with the three main leads. The movie, which released during Diwali, was a decent success at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor was also praised for his fine performance in the movie. After the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, there had been rumours that Karan Johar is making another movie with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

However, Karan Johar, who is celebrating his 45th birthday today, has spoken to HT and refuted such rumours. Forget working with Ranbir again, the director is still to decide what movie to make next. He spoke to HT about the rumoured Ranbir project, “No, nothing like that is happening. This is all conjecture and absolutely untrue stories. I don’t even know what I’m making next. Right now, I’m giving it some thought. I’m dying to decide what I want to direct next, but a debate is on between many thoughts and ideas.”

Well, with the slate of productions and the twins, Yash and Hiroo, back home, Karan Johar certainly has his hands full with commitments, both personal and professional. But we do hope that he finds time to make another movie, because sometimes we do need colour in our lives. Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, is quite busy shooting for the untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic, that is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Then there is also the superhero movie, Dragon, directed by best Ayan Mukherji, which also stars Alia Bhatt.