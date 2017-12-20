Birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan is as brand conscious as mommy dearest Kareena Kapoor Khan – here’s proof

Prince of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his first birthday today and the reason is enough for us to dance with joy. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s darling son is in his ancestral village to ring in this special occasion and what better reason to enjoy a family holiday. The baby Nawaab might be a toddler still but royalty runs in his genes in the end. And if you are a son of a fashionista like Kareena Kapoor Khan, well then, you can’t expect anything to be ordinary. Just like his mommy dearest, Taimur’s wardrobe, too, is a bit extraordinary. Now, we all know Kareena shares a penchant for anything and everything that’s classy and chic and she makes sure Taimur is a replica of her. If a casual wardrobe of hers can burn a hole in your pocket, you can expect similar things from her darling son. She loves to flaunt her Balmain coat, Hermes bag, Gucci shirt and all the high end labels, so sharing it with Taimur is but obvious. The little kiddo wears nothing but Ralph Lauren and Gucci, the former being his all time favourite. A look at his expensive wardrobe and you will wish to have his childhood.

Taimur Ali Khan is just a year old but his fashionable choices, thanks to mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan are a bit exorbitant. He’s a Nawaab in the end and a royal baby has everything as per his stature. Taimur is the apple of everyone’s eyes currently and if given a chance, even we wouldn’t hesitate to shower him with things that he likes. But then again, for someone like Taimur, who has everything in this world, what can we afford to gift him? It won’t be wrong to say that, at his age, Taimur has a good wardrobe like any other star kid but it is not as expensive. From shoes ranging from Rs 13,000 to T-shirts costing Rs 1600, his brand choices are classy but won’t burn a hole in your pockets. Wonder if we are bluffing, we have some proof for you. Check it out below

Gucci shoes – Rs 13,400

Ralph Lauren shoes – Rs 2,500

Ralph Lauren jumper – Rs 3,800

Ralph Lauren T-shirt – Rs 1600

Ralph Lauren jumper – Rs 1900

Ralph Lauren shirt – Rs 1900

Baby stroller – Rs 20,000

Trotter’s dungarees – Rs 3,800

Converse sneakers – Rs 1900

Baby Taimur Ali Khan does have a refined taste when it comes to fashion and we know where he inherits his genes from. While daddy Saif Ali Khan has already gifted him a jeep on Children Day, we wonder what is his birthday present is and if mommy Kareena has something special planned for him.