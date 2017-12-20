Birthday Boy Taimur has his swag game strong with a Kaala Chashma – view pic!

Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his first birthday at the Pataudi palace and has his swag mode on. The star kid is super excited for his first birthday even though he doesn’t really know the whole concept of birthday parties yet. This baby Rasgulla finally turns a year old and is the cutest kid on the block. We already saw pictures of Taimur with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and the entire family. We’re sure it’s going to be one grand affair and a star-studded birthday party. Taimur’s recent pictures of wearing sunglasses and flashing that beautiful smile is going viral on social media right now.

It’s a collage of a couple of pictures of him playing with the sunglasses and it’s so damn cute. He is even wearing it on his head in one of the pictures and is really amused by it. Even though we’re sure he doesn’t really understand the concept of birthday parties yet, Taimur is super excited to be the center of attention in the family today. Taimur is one of the most followed and talked about star kid in B-Town and for all the right reasons. He is just so damn cute! (ALSO READ: Birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan is as brand conscious as mommy dearest Kareena Kapoor Khan – here’s proof)

Isn’t he cute? Looks like Taimur is taking swag tips from his parents or he has just inherited it from them. Apart from being super cute, Taimur is also one of the most stylish kids.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, grandfather Randhir Kapoor said, “I just hope he never gets affected by this media craze around him. We want Taimur to be as low on all these things as possible. We want him to have a normal upbringing and lead a regular life. We don’t know what will happen when he grows up. But for as long as he’s a child, we want him to have his years of innocence and grow up like any other normal kid. The rest is his destiny.” Coming back to Taimur’s recent picture, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.