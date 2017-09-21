Birthday Special: 7 moments from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s past year which are too precious to be missed

The Bollywood diva, who is the Queen of sass, turns 37 year old today. We can totally imagine how excited Bebo is currently about her birthday as she can’t stop gushing about herself ever! Bebo’s dialogue, “Main Apni Favourite Hoon,” seems to be written just for her. The actress, who turned a mother this year, can’t stop gushing about her little munchkin. She isn’t the only one, everytime a picture of Taimur Ali Khan surfaces on the net, it goes viral and the fans can’t stop adoring it for days. Right from pregnancy, to Taimur’s first look to Bebo kickstarting the shoot of her next Bollywood film, this past year has surely been an eventful one for the actress. We have managed to sum it up in seven precious moments. Take a look below…

When Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy shoot broke the internet

Kareena was one of the first Bollywood actresses to break all stereotypes during pregnancy. The actress was seen stepping out for parties and left everyone stunned with her pregnancy fashion. Apart from partying, the actress was also seen walking the ramp with her baby bump and left everyone floored. One can always expect the unexpected from Bebo. Kareena has surely inspired other actress like Lisa Haydon, Soha Ali Khan to step out and break stereotypes during pregnancy.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor bring Taimur home

After leaving everyone stunned with her appearances during pregnancy Kareena gave birth to her little baby boy. There were many pictures from the hospital going viral as everyone was eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the newborn. While the rumors of the pictures being fake disappointed fans, Kareena and Saif surely didn’t. The paparazzi was eagerly waiting for the couple to return home with their newborn. While many celebs are not comfortable with their little one being clicked, Kareena surely didn’t mind. She and Saif were seen posing with Taimur Ali Khan and gave their fans a glimpse of the little munchkin.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Snapchat debut with Bollywood life

At the Zee Cine Awards this year Kareena walked the red carpet donning a lovely black shimmery dress with a plunging neckline. We managed to convince the actress to take over the floral crown filter on Snapchat and she made it look even better. Don’t you agree? The actress finally made her Snapchat debut using the lovely filter and the fans still can’t stop gushing about it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes Taimur greet the media

While Kareena is not on social media platforms she is surely very social. In fact the actress even admitted to having a fake account on social media platforms, where she seemingly gets her gossip from. Recently Kareena was seen taking Taimur for Tusshar Kapoor’s son, Lakkshya’s birthday party. The two tots are now the new BFFs on the block. Kareena made the day for the paparazzi as she held Taimur’s hand and made him wave out and greet the media. Adorable, isn’t it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s first international trip with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor follows her vacation ritual and was seen vacationing in her favorite place. The actress headed for a family vacation to Switzerland along with Taimur, which made it his first international trip. The little star kid, who isn’t even a year old yet, was seen tucked away in daddy’s arms at the airport and was sound asleep. We later got our hands on this perfect family picture of theirs and it’s surely something you cannot afford to miss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gym jam

Post her delivery we have seen Kareena Kapoor hitting the gym almost every day. The actress has been giving us Monday motivation as she hits the gym even on a rainy Monday morning. The actress’s rapid weight loss became the talk of the town. Kareena’s gym buddy, Amrita Arora, even shared some intense workout videos of the two at the gym which has been giving us major fitness goals. What about you? Also Read: 9 pics that prove Kareena Kapoor Khan’s expressions are perfect to replace the emojis on our phone

Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarts the shoot of Veere Di Wedding

The shoot of Ekta Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding has been on hold for the longest time. Due to Kareena’s pregnancy, the shoot was pushed to this year. Post delivery the actress was seen hitting the gym every day and shedding off those extra kilos. After almost a year, Kareena finally kickstarted the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding in Delhi. We snapped the actress at the airport as she was headed there and the working mama made sure to take her little one with her. Taimur surely did not seem happy as his mother headed back to work. Kareena was seen calming a crying Taimur at the airport and the little one manages to look adorable even as he bursts into tears.