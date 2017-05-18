BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha wants superstar Rajinikanth to join politics right away – check tweets

It was only two days ago, Rajinikanth addressed a long pending topic at his famous fan meet in Chennai – his alleged entry into politics. While some are of the opinion Rajinikanth is implying his entry into politics, some believe he has confirmed no entry into politics. Fans are of the opinion that only superstar Rajinikanth can salvage the current situation i Tamil Nadu. They can’t wait for him to float his own party. While the question still remains whether he will join politics or not, a certain BJP MP has been very vocal about his support for the superstar. He also happens to be a famous Bollywood actor.

We are talking about Shatrughan Sinha! He has taken to social media to talk about Rajinikanth and his entry into politics – Hope wish & pray that the titanic megastar, people's darling, our dear friend and TN super hero @superstarrajini rises. #Rajinikanth ..It's high time & right time to reach out to his people & take them in the right direction. Long live TN, long live @superstarrajini Jai Hind. Is he only being vocal or is he dropping hints of Rajinikanth soon joining politics?

At the fan meet in Chennai, here’s what Rajinikanth said,” I did a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago. It was a political accident. Since then politicians have been misusing my name on several occasions. But I have to clarify, I am not joining any party. They have associated my name with politics. And some parties also drag my name with money also. Some parties have even claimed I have supported, just for votes. That’s why I have clarified that I don’t support anyone and that nobody has my backing. God decides what I have to do in life. Right now he wants me to be an actor and I’am fulfilling my responsibility. If god willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter politics, I will be evry truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people.” as translated by India Today.